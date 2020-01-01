'Fernandes is going to take the Premier League by storm' - Ighalo tips playmaker for greatness at Man Utd

The former Sporting man and Anthony Martial have made a big impression on the Nigerian striker since arriving from Shanghai Shenhua

Odion Ighalo believes can expect great things from fellow new signing Bruno Fernandes, while also singling out Anthony Martial for special praise.

Ighalo, 30, was a surprise January signing at Old Trafford after he sealed a loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua.

The move attracted no little criticism, but the former man has silenced many of his detractors with a strong start to life at United.

Fernandes too has made waves following his own transfer from , and Ighalo believes he has everything it takes to become a real Old Trafford favourite.

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision,” Ighalo told United Hangout of his team-mate.

“He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.

“You can see the understanding between him and Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player. And he’s not even settled down yet!

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

As well as Bruno, Martial is the other player who has impressed Ighalo the most since arriving back in , with the international finding the net four times in his last five starts in a stunning run of form just before the Premier League halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Anthony, since I came, he’s been scoring goals and doing so well, fighting a lot. He is a great player, he has great technique,” Ighalo added.

“He can do anything with the ball and he’s been doing fantastically well. I just hope he keeps going and scoring more goals and we end the season very well.

“Watching it from outside it's different. You only watch games every weekend and see how skilful he is. But I train with this guy every day, you understand? Every blessed day I train with him, and it's incredible what he does in training, do you understand? He does it so easy, you know?

“Sometimes in games it’s difficult to do it, sometimes you face a tougher opponent but this is someone who every day you see in training and say wow, he's a good player.”