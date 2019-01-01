Felda's Nidzam singles out new captain Hadin and goalkeeper Norazlan for praise

Felda United boss Nidzam Jamil was a visibly elated man, following his side's 1-1 away draw against Selangor on Sunday.

Selangor's Antonio German opened the scoring just before halftime at the Shah Alam Stadium with a thunderous shot from outside the box, but the Fighters' new captain Hadin Azman equalised in the 69th minute through a shot from tight angle, against the run of play.

Coincidentally, Selangor head coach B. Satiananthan had previously been Felda's boss, with Nidzam shouldering duties as his assistant. When Satiananthan left to join the Red Giants, the latter was promoted to the head coach post.

The draw was Nidzam's first point ever as a Super League team head coach, and he was a gleeful figure in the post-match press conference, trading jokes with the reporters at the start of the presser.

He commended his charges' desire to come away with a positive result against the more-fancied hosts, likening them to the English club Stoke City.

"It's a big achievement for us to get a point playing away to the favourites, in that respect we're like Stoke playing against Liverpool.

"I'm elated with the result, but I'm happier with the commitment and the work ethic shown by my players. They were able to come back in the second half.

"We had belief. If we did not have that playing against Selangor, we would have been beaten two or three nil. The players had belief, and that fuelled their drive.

He singled out two of his men for praise as the best performers in the encounter; Hadin and goalkeeper Norazlan Razali.

Hadin has been given the captain's armband following Shukor Adan's departure, while former Selangor custodian made a number of brilliant saves to deny his former club.

"If I were a left back [playing against Hadin, a right wing], it would be a tough night for me. Hadin is in the time of his life.

"He's now shouldering a bigger responsibility as captain, but the boy has character. He's worked hard throughout the six weeks (of pre-season), he deserves to skipper the side and be a role-model. He scored a wonderful goal, he's performing well, and I hope he can keep it up throughout the season.

"Let me tell you something; Norazlan's wife just delivered their newborn child yesterday (Saturday) morning, so I gave him time off training to be with his family. And when he returned today he had a spectacular game, I think he deserves to get two more days off training!" joked the 38-year old trainer.

