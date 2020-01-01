Feghouli shines as Galatasaray extend unbeaten run against Rizespor

The Algeria international delivered a brilliant performance to help his side avoid defeat at Caykur Didi Stadium

Sofiane Feghouli provided an assist as secured a 1-1 draw with Rizespor in Wednesday’s Turkish Cup tie.

After securing victories in their previous three games across all competitions, the Yellow and Reds managed to continue the unbeaten run at Caykur Didi Stadium, with the international playing a key role.

Feghouli set up Emre Akbaba with a delightful pass to level matters for Fatih Terim’s men, one minute after Fernando Boldrin had opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

The second half produced no goal despite efforts from both sides to clinch maximum points, with Galatasaray wasting several scoring chances.

Feghouli featured for the duration of the game while international Michael Seri was replaced in the 78th minute.

This season, the 30-year-old forward has scored three goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Feghouli will hope to continue his fine form for Galatasaray when they face Denizlispor in a Super Lig game on Sunday.