Feghouli, Belhanda, Trezeguet shine in Galatasaray’s win vs. Kasimpasa

The Algeria international bagged a hat-trick while the Morocco and Egypt stars were on target as the Yellow-Reds eased past the Apaches

Sofiane Feghouli, Younes Belhanda and Trezeguet found the back of the net in Galatasaray’s 4-1 win over Kasimpasa in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Apaches started the game impressively with Trezeguet scoring the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Belhanda then put the Yellow-Reds levelled in the in the 22nd minute to ignite a comeback victory before Feghouli handed them the lead for the first time in the encounter six minute later.

The Algeria international increased the lead in the 53rd minute and completed his hat-trick 15 minutes later, with Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru providing the assist.

The result helped Fatih Terim’s men return to winning ways after their defeat to Benfica in Thursday’s Europa League game.

Despite the emphatic victory, Galatasaray remain in the second spot, three points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir while Kasimpasa dropped to the eighth spot after failing to add to their 29 points.