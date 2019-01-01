'F*cking dog' - Mulvey blames ref for Simon spray

“I think the referee brought a lot of the situation on himself..."

Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey has attempted to shift blame on to the referees after two of his players were sent off for dissent in a 5-3 loss to Brisbane Roar on Friday night.

Both Aiden O'Neill and Matt Simon picked up second yellow cards late in the game for swearing towards the officials with Mariners captain Simon guilty of a particularly poor tirade.

After being given his marching orders in injury time, Simon stormed after the referee and could be heard calling him a 'f*cking dog'.

The incident came shortly after the Mariners striker felt he should have been awarded a penalty with Mulvey declaring the referees played a large part in Simon's behaviour.

"I have to be careful what I say here because I don’t want to regret something I say later on,” Mulvey said.

"It looks like there’s a predetermined situation where Matt Simon is a bully and he never gets a free-kick because of that and it’s just absolutely ridiculous. You need to referee the game in the way that you see it.

"We just did not get anything. Matt didn’t get anything. It’s not just the first week too, it’s been happening time and time again.

"The players get frustrated, the fans get frustrated and then you see the end result.

"I think the referee brought a lot of the situation on himself. The same way we look at the way we’ve performed, hopefully, the A-League has a look at the way the officiating happened."

Central Coast were handed seven yellows to Brisbane's one on Friday but the Roar were guilty of 15 fouls to the Mariners' 14.

The 5-3 loss has all but condemned Central Coast to a second-straight wooden spoon with the club now eight points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Former Mariner Josh Rose took aim at the club on social media after the match, pointing the finger at management and Mulvey for the side's poor performances.