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FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Arena Thun

FC Thun and Heart of Midlothian kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian live today: TV and live stream

SRF Info will show the match live in Switzerland. All viewing options are listed below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at FC Thun and Heart of Midlothian?

Across their last five matches, FC Thun have won two and lost three. Their latest win came on 1 November, when they beat FC Lausanne-Sport 4:5 away from home. Before that, Thun lost 2:3 to FC Lugano. They failed to score in either of their Conference League matches, losing to Hajduk Split and Twente Enschede.

Heart of Midlothian have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 1:2 to Hibernian in the League Cup. Before that, Hearts drew 2:2 with Rangers, while they lost their Conference League match against Trabzonspor 0:2. Their heaviest defeat was a 1:7 loss to Celtic Glasgow.

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Line-ups

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Form

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Head-to-head record

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: The tables