Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from somewhere geo-blocks may get in the way? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Voith-Arena

FC Heidenheim host Hannover 96 at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim in a 2. Bundesliga clash. The clubs arrive at different stages of their seasons.

In seventh place, Frank Schmidt's Heidenheim are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat to Karlsruher SC, their second loss in five competitive matches. Schmidt must restore the consistency that marked their earlier form this season.

Hannover 96 arrive with renewed momentum after a 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden gave them their first three points under coach Sandro Wagner. But the Lower Saxony side remain 15th, with eleven points from ten matches.

Speaking after the win, Wagner said at his press conference that he was not entirely satisfied with the performance. "It just wasn't cool", he said, despite the importance of the three points.

Heidenheim need points to stay in touch with the top half of the table, while Hannover want to pull away from the relegation battle. Find out below where to watch the match live.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at FC Heidenheim and Hannover 96?

Across their last five competitive matches, FC Heidenheim have one win, three draws and one defeat. FCH most recently lost 2-1 to Karlsruher SC. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Energie Cottbus and lost 3-1 to VfL Wolfsburg. They scored five goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Hannover 96 have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Braunschweig and drew 1-1 with St. Pauli. Hannover scored four goals and conceded eight in that period.

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: line-ups

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: form

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: head-to-head record

FC Heidenheim vs Hannover 96: the tables