FC Goa's Sergio Lobera labels ATK as favourites to win ISL

The Gaurs' have had an inconsistent start to the season and Lobera believes they have a tough test against table-toppers ATK...

head coach Sergio Lobera has labelled as favourites to win the (ISL) ahead of the Gaurs' clash against the Kolkata-based side on Saturday.

The Spaniard believes that the presence of dangerous players like Roy Krishna and David Williams makes ATK a really dangerous team.

"I think it's a big challenge for us because we will play against a very good team. I think they (ATK) have made a big effort to build a very good team. Honestly, I think ATK is a favourite to win the league because they have very good players, an experienced coach and their performance now is really very good," he said.

FC Goa are currently placed fourth in the table with 12 points from seven games while ATK are placed top of the table with 14 points from seven games. Goa have had an indifferent start to the season, thanks to injuries and suspensions to key players.

But Lobera is happy with how his team has coped with the situation.

"I am very happy because this is the first time I have the full squad tomorrow (Saturday). About the performance of the team till now, I am very happy. Because there were some circumstances and difficult situations with suspensions and injured players, every match has been difficult for us. I am very happy with the results and the position on the table depending only on us," he said.

FC Goa's defender Mourtada Fall was also confident of stopping ATK attackers although they have just kept two clean sheets out of seven matches. But the Moroccan is relishing going up against Roy Krishna and David Williams, the most dangerous attacking duo in this year's ISL.

"For me you will have to defend your goal, give your best. We have good strikers playing in front for us. We need to play hard and keep the concentration for every game, not only for ATK," he said.