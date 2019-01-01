After FC Goa's 'worst home game', Sergio Lobera shifts focus to Chennaiyin tie

The former Barcelona assistant is not happy about how his team played against Odisha FC...

coach Sergio Lobera has once again stressed the importance of intensity as they prepare to take on on Thursday.

The Spaniard was critical of his side despite a 3-0 win over Odisha FC in their last match and referred to it as Goa's "worst game at home".

"I think it's good for the competition, for the supporters and the league. Everything can change in three matches. So It's important to keep the intensity and work hard to get three points in every match," Lobera spoke of the competition of finishing atop.

"I think this season is very competitive and it's possible for all teams to get points in two or three matches and everything can change. I think the focus is on doing our job," he added.

Elaborating his disappointment on the performance against Odisha, he narrated, "I think it's very important to play matches between lines. Maybe, in the last match, the distance between lines was very big and it was difficult to combine in attack and defence. I think it's important to keep the possession and force the opponent team to recover the ball.

"In the last match, the opponent team was comfortable with time to make decisions. So I think it's very important to keep the intensity because even if you're winning 3-0, it's possible for the match to change."

Chennaiyin FC have made a steady start under their new head coach Owen Coyle and Lobera believes that the southern side has found their rhythm following a 3-1 win over .

"I think, with the new coach (Coyle) in Chennaiyin, it's possible to see some changes. Chennai play with more intensity and a good balance of offence and defence. They played two matches (under Coyle) and I think they deserved to win them as against Jamshedpur (1-1 draw) there were some things that could have changed.

"It's not an easy match for us. It's a very good team in good dynamic after the change of coach. I think John Gregory did a very good job at Chennai but now the reaction of the players with a change of coach is important," the Goa coach stated.