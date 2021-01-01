Juan Ferrando: FC Goa will wake up and prepare for AFC Champions League

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando congratulated his team and support staff for showing great character during tough times...

Mumbai City FC edged FC Goa 6-5 on penalties in the ISL 2020-21 semi-final to enter their maiden final on Monday.

Despite fitness concerns, the Gaurs played their hearts out to hold the Islanders till the extra-time. It took the penalty shoot-outs to separate both teams in a thoroughly entertaining game of football.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando was happy with his team's performance and congratulated the support staff for their contribution.

What Ferrando said

"At the end after two games, it was very difficult. But I think the other team was good and I am happy with the performance. I think it's necessary to talk about the great job of the coaching staff and the players. We are upset about the penalty but happy about the overall job," Ferrando said after the game.

"It's very difficult tactically, technically, mentally. These games are very difficult. I'm happy because in different moments and situations all the players helped the team"

Preparation for ACL

"The team is good. The spirit has been very positive, strong. Everybody was good on the pitch, everybody helped the team."

"Now it's very difficult because we are very tired and disappointed but tomorrow, we will wake up early and prepare the team for the Champions League pre-season, hope we will be better tomorrow than we were today."

Ferrando also clarified his decision to bring the club's topscorer Igor Angulo off the bench only in the second half. "Angulo was fit. We set up a plan. The decision was tactical (to find) the best system against Mumbai City FC."