Favourable draw makes A-League leaders Perth Glory almost impossible to catch

A couple of fixturing quirks have allowed the West Australians an easier time in 2019

Perth Glory put themselves in the box seat to win the A-League Premiers Plate as they went seven points clear of Melbourne Victory after a brilliant 2-1 win over Kevin Muscat's side at AAMI Park on Sunday evening.

While it would be a huge battle for Victory and Sydney FC to overhaul the gap regardless, a favourable 2019 fixture for Glory will make the job almost impossible for the chasing pack.

Because of their isolation from the rest of Australia. Perth usually cops the most arduous travel schedule - but not this time around.

During the A-League's busy summer of football - between January 6 and February 2 - the Glory played five of their seven matches at HBF Park, getting 17 points from a possible 21.

But the real advantage comes later in the season as the Western Australians have a run of away games to make up for their kind summer period.

The Glory is on the road for three matches in a row through February and March - against Wanderers, Melbourne City and Adelaide United - but through a fixturing quirk, enjoy a week's break before and after the third match due to the split round and international break.

Tony Popovic's side has had an extraordinary campaign - losing only one match and conceding a measly 17 goals in the 18 league games to be the dominant side in the competition.

It's certainly advantage Perth Glory in the minor premiership race as opposition teams frantically try to figure out a way to break down Popa's defensive wall before a blockbuster finals series.