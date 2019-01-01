Farouk Miya’s brace: Uganda star propels Konyaspor past Kasimpasa
The Uganda international got a goal in each half as Aykut Kocaman’s side recorded their second away victory this term.
Omer Sahiner’s 20th minute effort put Konyaspor ahead at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium before Marko Jevtovic doubled the advantage after 45 minutes.
Before referee Serkan Tokat sounded his whistle for half time break, Miya made it three to hand his side a comfortable lead.
Veysel Sari reduced Kasimpasa’s deficit, however, the 21-year-old guaranteed maximum points with his second strike from the penalty mark with 29 minutes left to play.
With this imposing display, Miya who joined the Konya based outfit on a three-year contract from Croatia’s HNK Gorica, has now scored four goals in six outings.
Following their latest triumph, Kocaman’s men are now ranked second in the Turkish topflight log with 12 points from seven ties.
After the international break, they welcome Yeni Malatyaspor to the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on October 21.