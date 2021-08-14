'Fantastic talent' Dennis can be decisive for Watford - Olatunji-Okuku

Buoyed by the striker’s impact against the Lions, the Nigerian football administrator is upbeat he will become a crucial member of the Hornets

Emmanuel Dennis can become decisive for Watford after an awe-inspiring start to his career at Vicarage Road, according to respected Nigerian football administrator Samuel Olatunji-Okuku.



The Super Eagle scored on his Premier League debut as well as provided an assist as the Hornets secured a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.



After putting his team ahead after ten minutes, the 23-year-old teed up Ismaila Sarr for the second goal as Dean Smith’s men went 2-0 down at half-time.

The Tripple 44 Academy boss is impressed with the former Club Brugge star’s impressive performance and believes he is capable of adding a whole new dimension to Xisco Munoz’s squad.

“Emmanuel Dennis’ quality has never been in doubt, he’s a fantastic talent and the only question mark on his career so far has been off-field issues,” Olatunji-Okuku told Goal.

“He’s a top player. He can score and assist – something he’s demonstrated in the best league in the world on his debut.

“He can play a huge role for Watford this season as he has the complement of [Peter] Etebo and [Ismaila] Sarr in the team who are a bunch of talents.

“Also, he has what it takes to show that he’s got the quality to play at the top level in the Premier League and obviously would have a big impact.

“Anyway, let’s keep our fingers crossed and see how he would have fared at the end of the current campaign.”

Following Dennis’ inability to tie down a regular place at the Jan Breydel Stadium, he was loaned to FC Cologne for the 2020-21 campaign.

And having completed his loan spell in Germany, he was signed by Watford on a five-year deal.

Asked if the Belgian top-flight side made a blunder letting the striker leave, Olatunji-Okuku continued: “Not a bad decision for Brugge owing to the fact the player obviously wanted to take the next step.

“And sometimes it’s not worth keeping a player that doesn’t want to be kept.

“Even the season before he left, you could already see that it was written all over him that he wants to represent another club.”

Dennis, who is the fourth Nigerian to score on their maiden English elite division game, would be hoping to continue his fine form when Munoz’s team takes on Brighton & Hove Albion in their next outing on August 21.