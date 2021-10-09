Fan View: Should NFF consider Rohr's future as Super Eagles coach after defeat to Central African Republic?

Goal Africa readers have called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider Gernot Rohr’s future as Super Eagles coach after their defeat to the Central African Republic.

Rohr’s men suffered a shocking 1-0 loss to the Wild Beasts in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

Karl Namnganda’s last-gasp goal broke the hearts of Nigerians at Teslim Balogun Stadium, even though they remain top of Group C with six points after three games.

Following a disappointing home loss to the 124th-ranked team in the current Fifa rankings, Nigeria legend Mutiu Adepoju told Goal that a question could be asked of Rohr by the NFF.

Should the NFF consider Gernot Rohr's future as Nigeria head coach after the Super Eagles' defeat at home by the Central African Republic in World Cup qualifying? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) October 8, 2021

Going by the poll conducted on Goal Africa’s Twitter page, 63.3 per cent of the fans voted for a review of the German coach's contract at the helm of the Super Eagles while the remaining 36.7 per cent voted against it.

Rohr was appointed Nigeria coach in August 2016 and his contract with the three-time African champions was extended in May 2020 for a further two years.

The 68-year-old guided the Super Eagles to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they won bronze and he also helped them qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The West Africans have already secured a spot for the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon which will start in January 2022. Their journey to Qatar is not as safe as initially thought after the CAR defeat. The Super Eagles did defeat Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in their first two matches.

Rohr will be focusing on making amends for his team's lack of goals on Thursday when they battle the Wild Beasts for the return fixture in Douala on Sunday.

Nigeria have arrived in Cameroon for Sunday's encounter that will take place at Stade Omnisport de Douala.