Fan View: '#KoemanOut' - Barcelona’s African fans explode after slip-up in LaLiga race

Blaugrana looked to have done enough in the first half with a two-goal lead, but they were left frustrated by the Frogs

Ronald Koeman has been asked to resign as Barcelona manager as Blaugrana’s LaLiga ambitions suffered a massive blow with a 3-3 draw at Levante.

Barca looked to have done enough in the first half after taking a two-goal lead, however, the Camp Nou giants were ultimately made to pay as substitute Sergio Leon struck late to salvage a draw for the Frogs.

Following this damaging draw, Koeman’s men missed out on the chance to go top of LaLiga, but have moved up into second place, with Atletico and Real Madrid having a game at hand.

The club’s fans are furious and have taken to social media to ask the Dutchman to quit his role.

#KOEMANOUT — Chalice Nana Kwaku Kyei Boamah (@ChaliceKyei) May 11, 2021

Thank you and goodbye #KOEMANOUT — Hitein rao (@hiteinrao) May 11, 2021

Barca can’t win this league....the only way is if Madrid and Athletico are both Unfortunate too and bottled it .I don’t know if I’m the only one but I don’t want us to lift it either because that might guarantee the continuity of Koeman. ❌🚫 #koemanout — Holar✨💙❤️ (@Eng_Horlarh) May 11, 2021

This club just de make person vex unnecessarily #KoemanOut pic.twitter.com/wmQlW1j0EH — Nobody's Friend (@iam_FirstSamuel) May 11, 2021

If you don't want me to swear for you or block you,



Please don't bring any pro-Koeman tweet to my TL.#KoemanOut — Man City Principal ⚽ ❤️💙 (@BarcaPrincipal) May 11, 2021

Coach who puts his agenda against team performance should never be put in charge. #KoemanOut — Elsa (@elsaFCB) May 11, 2021

Not only haven't we performed in the big games, but we botltled it against a lot of the small teams as well. Enough is enough #KoemanOut — BugsnaxTheGOAT (@BugsnaxGoat) May 11, 2021

Riqui Puig getting minutes after the report of Laporta being uncertain about Puig not getting minutes..

Mf definitely had an agenda#KoemanOut pic.twitter.com/SWPHkTVIiU — Muhsin (@drmuhsinsulthan) May 11, 2021

5/15 points in last 5 games ,we just needed 2 more #KoemanOut — Sonal (@Parime_Barca) May 11, 2021

FT▪︎3-3

Sack him. What an amateurly lead game from him. Changed players position multiple times in just one half, subs didn't make sense, lost to Granada and drew Levante in the most important time which would have won us the league.

Sack him. #KoemanOut pic.twitter.com/vnHSxFB8oo — 🇲🇪 (@milculer) May 11, 2021

Let's talk about Koeman and Barcelona with Messi right now. Should he be sacked or given another chance. #KOEMANOUT pic.twitter.com/MttrcpVxs7 — 𝔻ℝ 𝔹𝕀𝔾𝔾𝕐𝕊𝕄𝔸𝕃𝕃S (@utd_addict) May 11, 2021

you must go, what kind of coach is this, and that Roberto guy no. he has lost his sense for football. #KoemanOut Roberto Barca pic.twitter.com/upMdbNQm5U — President Biden✌️ (@KentJuvenile) May 11, 2021

Koeman out For Trusting Roberto & never trusting Puig. Enough #KoemanOut pic.twitter.com/e5hYU9g9zb — Sumit (@cule_summit_07) May 11, 2021

the only good thing I remember about him is that goal against PSG.. the rest is history, #KoemanOut Roberto Barca pic.twitter.com/h45ktBh2Ho — President Biden✌️ (@KentJuvenile) May 11, 2021