Fan View: ‘Could this be the beginning of something special?’ – Sancho’s Manchester United move excites fans

The 21-year-old sealed his transfer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ahead of the 2021-22 season

Manchester United fans in Africa were excited after news of the club's signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old, who has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, was finally unveiled on Friday for a fee of £73 million ($101m).

Sancho, who was in the England squad that lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, completed his medical and agreed personal terms, becoming the first signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer ahead of the new season.

His arrival at Old Trafford means United, who finished second to Manchester City last season on the Premier League table, will boast an impressive forward line that includes Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial.

Article continues below

United fans have received the news of Sancho with joy but others feel the new signing could be a "flop like Alex Sanchez" who joined from Arsenal.

Below are the best African reactions to Friday’s development.

Could this be the beginning of something special?

Have we found the true heir of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Welcome to Manchester United Jadon Sancho! ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/31qSaxxavh — Asfand Yar (@Asfand_687) July 23, 2021

Yay!!! @Sanchooo10 is Red

Welcome to the best club in the world pic.twitter.com/mmqYaD0kHR — Abubakar #MUFC (@Prestige_Oloye) July 23, 2021

OFFICIAL: Jadon Sancho will wear the no.25 shirt this season as Edison Cavani keeps the no.7 #️⃣



Happy with that, Man United fans? pic.twitter.com/gsjlmYMhwN — Adansi Bonna Frederick (@adansi_bonna) July 23, 2021

Jadon Sancho will wear the number 25, while Edison Cavani will keep the number 7 shirt at Man. Utd.

Sancho is now the second most expensive English footballer, the most expensive English footballer is Harry Maguire.#SportsArenake pic.twitter.com/bc430SVSE8 — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 23, 2021

Welcome to ball jadon sancho.

The best club in the world@Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/KPN4A7Ia1p — Paul Kiview (@paulskiviu) July 23, 2021

This is where he belongs

Manchester United

Jadon Sancho 👏👏

The wait is finally over #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4XPmXRjW3v — Uzoamaka Mojekwu (@damselkk) July 23, 2021

Another Alexis Sanchez or Another Bruno Fernandes ? 😃 #jadonsancho pic.twitter.com/496VUJQz6q — Jogoo la Shamba Mjini (@JMariotz) July 23, 2021

Welcome home jadon sancho🔴⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/pM8DnSweRX — Emmanuel Meimi (@emmanuel_meimi) July 23, 2021

Official. Confirmed. Here-we-go.



Jadon Sancho joins Manchester United until June 2026 + option until 2027.



“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad”. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Wf6dROO351 — irungu (@monyomo_Bespa) July 24, 2021

Jadon Sancho will wear the No.25 shirt at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/vWy0gQpjFz — Aadoo Ozzo🇵🇸 (@Aadozo) July 23, 2021

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have agreed to terms over the transfer of Jadon Sancho.



Thank you for everything, Jadon. Everyone in Dortmund wishes you the best of luck in England! pic.twitter.com/ro5iES2SHW — Kelvin De Patron (@KelvinNkrumah19) July 23, 2021