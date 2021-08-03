Fan View: 'Best left-back of modern GPL era' - Tribute to Godfred Yeboah
It has been a sad day for Ghana football fans after news of the death of former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah emerged.
The ex-left-back was confirmed dead in a social media post by Kotoko on Tuesday, the loss having occurred in the Brong Ahafo regional capital of Sunyani.
Although he made appearances for Ghana at international level, he is widely remembered for his exploits with the Kumasi-based club, whom he helped to three league titles.
He was also a prominent figure as the club reached the final of the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup.
Thousands of people have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the man popularly called 'TV3'.
Below are the best reactions: