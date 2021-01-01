African All Stars

Fan View: ‘Aguero really dressed up as Ferran Torres’ – Fans hail Manchester City wonderkid

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Last updated
Comments (0)
Ferran Torres
The 21-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance against the Magpies and has been praised for his effort

Football fans have taken to social media to shower encomium on Ferran Torres after his eye-catching display for Manchester City in their 4-3 victory over Newcastle United on Friday night.

The youngster bagged a hat-trick in the encounter to help his side extend their impressive away form this season, having now won their last 12 matches outside Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below

The 21-year-old thus became the youngest player to score three goals in a match for a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

Editors' Picks

The forward was rewarded for his eye-catching performance with the man-of-the-match award and African football supporters were quick to compare him with one of the most prolific City goalscorers in history, Sergio Aguero.

 

Close