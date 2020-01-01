FAM to follow suit in adopting pay-cut if MCO is extended

Football Association of Malaysia will look to enforce a temporary pay-cut to its employees if the coronavirus continues to affect the sport.

Johor Darul Ta'zim and UKM FC have led the actions during this pandemic-enforced football shutdown in Malaysia in scaling back on their financial responsibilities through pay cuts and now it is a growing theme. FAM together with Malaysian Football League (MFL) had earlier asked teams and players to come to an agreement on how to handle their salaries during this period where no football can be played due to governmental restrictions.

Now the governing body of the sport in Malaysia are putting their foot where it hurts and turning all the previous verbal talk into concrete actions. All the administrative and technical staff under the FAM umbrella will undertake a pay cut between 10-20% if the Movement Control Order (MCO) is not lifted come 14 April 2020.

Through a press release put out on Friday, FAM's general-secretary Stuart Ramalingam stressed that this action is necessary after considering all aspects and taking into account the impact that the coronavirus outbreak has had on everything in Malaysia.

“As we now move into the second MCO period, it is with much caution and careful understanding that the secretariat has evaluated the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entire nation and also across our industry.

“To ensure the overall financial stability of FAM and to navigate through this uncharted phase, the secretariat will be implementing a number of cost-cutting measures and one of the major items is that if the MCO is extended beyond 14 April, all the FAM administrative and technical staff have jointly agreed to take a pay reduction during these difficult times.

“We’ve made this decision through consultation and consensus internally and in good faith. We wish to thank the workforce for their commitment to the organisation at a difficult time for everyone. We wanted to avoid having to introduce this pay-cut but with the uncertainties that this period has forced unto us, this decision was made for the best interest of all, including the organisation as a whole," said Stuart.

