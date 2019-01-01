Fabregas in awe of Arsenal’s Saka after Manchester United display

The ex-Gunner has words of compliment for the teenager following his exciting performance against the Red Devils

Cesc Fabregas has hailed English youngster of Nigerian descent, Bukayo Saka, following his fine showing against in Monday’s Premier League showdown.

The 18-year-old etched his name into the history books having made Unai Emery’s starting XI in the Gunners’ 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

In just his third English top-flight outing, he assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who equalised for the North Londoners to cancel out Scott McTominay’s opener.

The teenager’s display did not go unnoticed by the great, who now plays for .

Saka is a player. 18 years old showing great maturity 👏🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 30, 2019

"Saka is a player. 18 years old showing great maturity," Fabregas Tweeted.

Saka was not expected to make an impression so soon, but his strike and assists against fast-tracked his involvement.

Following the draw, Arsenal are fourth on the log with 12 points after seven outings.