Selangor's new boss wields power in 2021 squad selection, fans assured
Unofficial sources have touted German coach Karsten Neitzel as Selangor's new head coach earlier this week.
While Selangor secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon declined to confirm the rumour when contacted by Goal, he confirmed that the new boss has been involved in their 2021 roster.
"All the players' arrivals and departures are under Michael (technical director Michael Feichtenbeiner) and the new head coach. They have been in discussions on the matter and many other issues.
"While the new coach was not around, Michael filled him in with information and feedbacks. All the decisions were made by both of them," explained Johan in a telephone conversation on Saturday.
And the Red Giants faithful will not need to wait long for the official club announcement on the new head coach appointment.
"We will announce it this coming Monday (November 16) through a video release. You will find out who he is then."