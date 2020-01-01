FA Selangor announce new signing: Upin & Ipin's Les' Copaque

Selangor have received a cash injection from the renowned animation studio, for its soccer school programme that has been halted by Covid-19.

have entered into a sponsorship deal with Malaysian animation studio Les' Copaque Production, who will sponsor its soccer school programme in the state.

On Tuesday, August 25 morning, the two organisations signed the deal at Les' Copaque's Shah Alam headquarters, with Red Giants' president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin and the animation studio's managing director Burhanuddin Radzi also present.

Les' Copaque is best known for producing the 'Upin & Ipin' children's cartoon series and movies, which have not only been a hit in Malaysia, but also in the more-populous neighbouring Indonesia.

According to Selangor secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, the cash sponsorship by Les' Copaque is worth RM120,000 (around USD30,000) for the first year.

"Selangor are grateful for the trust given and thankful for the cooperation, because Les' Copaque is not just an internationally renowned animation brand, but it is also close to the hearts of many Malaysian children through its 'Upin & Ipin' cartoon.

"For our soccer school program to succeed and fulfil its objectives, a close cooperation between the two entities will provide the catalyst for us to inculcate the love of football among children in the state of Selangor," wrote Johan in the press statement.

Majlis menandatangani perjanjian penajaan di antara Les' Copaque Production Sdn. Bhd. dan FA Selangor sambil disaksikan oleh DYTM Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah sebagai salah satu penaja utama FAS Soccer School.



Artikel penuh: https://t.co/8QW0ZWxaMN#KitaAdalahSatu pic.twitter.com/VoDIKXlguO — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) August 25, 2020

"Among our missions at Les' Copaque is to provide added values to our audience that are beyond just entertainment, and our involvement with Selangor's grassroots football initiatives runs parallel to this mission.

"We would like to see more children playing football actively through our involvement, and we hope to see more young talents unearthed by this programme," wrote its creative content director Nur Naquyah Burhanuddin in the same statement.

Johan also revealed that the continued participation of Les' Copaque depends upon the Red Giants' success in expanding its soccer school programme. At the moment, six primary schools in the state of Selangor have signed up to host the programme.

"The expansion plan had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as it requires schools' cooperation and resources.

"But God willing, if everything goes well, the initiative will resume operations by September, and we target the participation of at least 12 schools by December this year," he explained.