FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Wolves as Man City draw Swansea
Manchester United will face Wolves while Manchester City will take on Swansea City in the quarter-final round of the FA Cup.
The draw was held on Monday following the conclusion of the fifth round of FA Cup play, and quarter-final matches will be played on the weekend of March 16.
Manchester United advanced to the quarterfinal round after taking down reigning champions Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline on Monday behind goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.
Wolves will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's next task after the fellow Premier League side edged Bristol City 1-0 to advance to the quarters.
Manchester City had little problem with League Two side Newport County, as the Premier League title contenders picked up a 4-1 victory away from home.
Now, they'll take on Swansea, who cruised past Brentford 4-1 in Wales in their fifth-round matchup.
FA Cup fifth round draw in full:
- Swansea vs. Manchester City
- Watford vs. Crystal Palace
- Wolves vs. Manchester United
- Millwall vs. Brighton