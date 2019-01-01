Live Scores
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Wolves as Man City draw Swansea

The two Manchester clubs headline the teams remaining in the final eight of the competition

Manchester United will face Wolves while Manchester City will take on Swansea City in the quarter-final round of the FA Cup.

The draw was held on Monday following the conclusion of the fifth round of FA Cup play, and quarter-final matches will be played on the weekend of March 16.

Manchester United advanced to the quarterfinal round after taking down reigning champions Chelsea by a 2-0 scoreline on Monday behind goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

Wolves will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's next task after the fellow Premier League side edged Bristol City 1-0 to advance to the quarters.

Manchester City had little problem with League Two side Newport County, as the Premier League title contenders picked up a 4-1 victory away from home.

Now, they'll take on Swansea, who cruised past Brentford 4-1 in Wales in their fifth-round matchup. 

FA Cup fifth round draw in full:

