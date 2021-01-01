FA Cup draw: Manchester United face Liverpool in round four cracker

Holders Arsenal face a trip to either Southampton or Shrewsbury, while minnows Chorley face Premier League big guns Wolves

have been pulled out alongside in the undoubted glamour tie of the fourth round of the .

The two sides will meet in the Premier League on January 17, before meeting in the FA Cup a week later.

The FA took the decision to have the fourth and fifth round draws on the same day in order to aid with fixture scheduling on account of the condensed, coronavirus-affected season.

The fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of January 23, with the fifth round in the week of February 8.

Holders required extra time before seeing off Newcastle to reach the fourth round and they will take on or Shrewsbury.

lifted the trophy in 2019, and eased into the fourth round courtesy of a comfortable win over Birmingham and they face a trip to Cheltenham.

Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League, but have not won the FA Cup since 2006. They eased past a depleted side in round three to set up a clash with big rivals Manchester United who have started 2021 in style.

snapped a poor run of form over the Christmas and New Year period by seeing off Morecambe to set up a meeting with Luton.

Crawley caused a huge shock to dump out Premier League side Leeds and their reward is a clash against Bournemouth - with the carrot of a meeting with or in the fifth round.

National League North side Chorley dumped Derby out of the competition and will meet in round four. Should they progres there is a potential meeting with holders Arsenal in round five.