'F*ck off back to Chelsea!' - Norwich fans hurl abuse at on-loan midfielder Gilmour

Norwich City fans chanted abuse at Billy Gilmour on Tuesday, telling the on-loan midfielder to "f*ck off back to Chelsea!" amid another heavy defeat.

Gilmour started at Selhurst Park as Norwich were swept aside 3-0 at the hands of Crystal Palace.

The last-place Canaries have now lost five straight league matches, failing to score a single goal in that stretch.

What happened?

With Norwich down three goals in the second half at Selhurst Park, visiting fans turned their ire toward the 20-year-old, who had struggled during the match.

Videos posted on social media showed a large section of the away support chanting abuse at the Scotland international.

Gilmour played the full 90 minutes as the Canaries slumped to yet another defeat.

How has Gilmour's loan gone?

The young midfielder was sent to newly promoted Norwich ahead of the 2021-22 season amid fierce competition for places in Chelsea's midfield.

Gilmour started four of the club's first five Premier League matches, but then went through a spell in which he didn't see the field for six weeks.

During that stretch, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked if he would recall Gilmour early from his loan, to which the German replied: "For me right now, it is not the time to already give solutions for January and open talk to bring him back.

"There is still nine months to go and still a lot of time to prove he has enough quality to help Norwich be a better team."

Norwich sacked manager Daniel Farke in November and under new boss Dean Smith, Gilmour has again regained his place as a regular starter.

But the Canaries have struggled badly in their first season back in the top flight, taking just 10 points from their first 19 matches.

