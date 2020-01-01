Eze's adaptation to Premier League has been ‘seamless’ – Crystal Palace manager Hodgson

The midfielder has established himself in the Eagles squad since his arrival from the English second-tier side which has drawn applause from his boss

manager Roy Hodgson has revealed Eberechi Eze has adapted to the Premier League effortlessly.

The midfielder teamed up with the Eagles in the summer from Queens Park , where he shone during his four-year stay with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old has quickly established himself in Palace’s squad, featuring in seven of their eight Premier League games this season so far.

The Anglo-Nigerian opened his goal account against before the international break and also has one assist to his credit.

Hodgson has praised the young midfielder for his quick adaptation at the Selhurst Park outfit since his arrival.

“He's been very good, right from the start. The adaptation was seamless,” Hodgson said in a pre-match press conference.

“The moment he stepped onto the field with these players he looked at home and won their respect. That's always been a success.

“In the games, he's started or come on, he's shown the talent that he has. That was particularly evident against Leeds, he had a top-class game.”

Eze suffered an injury during ’s U21 game against Andorra U21 but Hodgson is confident the injury will not rule him out of contention when they face in Monday’s Premier League match.

“He was delighted with that. He went away with the Under-21s and picked up a slight injury. We'll assess that but hopefully, it's not going to keep him out,” he added.

Eze is eligible to represent and England and has previously revealed he is yet to make a decision on his international future.

The midfielder has been a long target for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and should he decide to pitch his tent with the Super Eagles, he would join the likes of Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses who previously featured for the Three Lions before committing to the West Africans.