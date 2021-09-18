Ezeh and Deli bag assists as Balotelli’s Adana Demirspor defeat Bolasie’s Rizespor

The Nigerian and Ivorian stars played key roles in the Blue Lightnings' triumph over the Black Sea Sparrowhawk on Saturday evening

Francis Ezeh and Simon Deli contributed an assist each as a Mario Balotelli inspired Adana Demirspor earned a 3-1 victory over Rizespor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Both teams came into this encounter on the back of their inability to win any of their last four matches in all competitions, however, it was the hosts who reigned supreme after 90 minutes.

Still bitter about their 4-0 loss to Fatih Karagumruk on the last time out, Vincenzo Montella’s men were aiming to bounce back against the Black Sea Sparrowhawk at the New Adana Stadium.

After a cagey start to the encounter, Balotelli gave the Blue Lightnings the lead one minute after the half-hour mark following an infringement in the visitors’ danger area.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City star expertly put the ball beyond goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan.

Five minutes before the half-time break, the hosts doubled their advantage through Matias Vargas who was teed up by Nigerian midfielder Ezeh.

Rizespor came out stronger in the second half but they could not get beyond Adana’s goal area. However, their persistence paid off six minutes before the hour mark as Tyler Boyd assisted Fernando Boldrin to beat goalkeeper Ferhat Kaplan.

That goal was a reality check for the home side who awoke from their slumber. They restored their two-goal advantage in the 66th minute thanks to Birkir Bjarnason who was assisted by Deli.

With no goals coming in the remaining minutes of the encounter, Adana Demirspor cruised to their first win of the 2021-22 campaign.

Nigeria’s Ezeh was subbed off for Metehan Mimaroglu in the 55th minute, while Ivorian star Deli saw every minute of action.

DR Congo striker Britt Assombalonga was brought in for Balotelli with eight minutes left on the clock. Whereas, David Akintola (Nigeria) and Younes Belhanda (Morocco) played no part in the encounter.

On the other hand, Yannick Bolasie was handed a starter’s role for Rizespor before making way for former France international Loic Remy in the 65th minute.

A minute later Nigerian striker Aminu Umar was introduced for Joel Pohjanpalo, while Burkina Faso's Bryan Dabo was not dressed for action.