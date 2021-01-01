Eze has had a good season – Crystal Palace manager Hodgson

The Eagles boss has lauded the way the Anglo-Nigerian quickly settled in at Selhurst Park following his summer arrival

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believed Eberechi Eze has had a good debut season with his side.

The 22-year-old teamed up with the Eagles last summer from Queens Park Rangers following his fine showings for the Championship club.

Eze has quickly settled in at Selhurst Park, making 34 appearances across all competitions, including 32 in the Premier League and bagged four goals with five assists.

Reviewing the performances of the Anglo-Nigerian, Hodgson praised the midfielder’s contribution to his side this season.

“He’s had a good season, there’s no question of that. I think it’s nice that, not just on this occasion [against Sheffield United], but even on other occasions, he really has shown his skills to the utmost and everyone’s picked up on it. I’m really pleased about that,” Hodgson told the club website.

“I’m most pleased with the way he’s settled in, the way he’s become such a team player, the way he works very hard to absorb any tactical information and do the things that the team requires of him, apart from, of course, the mazy dribbles, the excellent ball control he’s been blessed with also.”

Hodgson also praised the potential of the midfielder but revealed he has more to learn in order to get to the top of his career.

“He knows he has these excellent technical abilities, he knows he is a good player capable of becoming a really good player of the very highest level, but there’s still a bit of learning to be done, a bit of experience to be gained,” he continued.

“His progress for me has been solid, it’s been there all the time. I’ve seen him getting better, we know what he can do, we know that he’s capable with what he did on Saturday against Sheffield United.”

“He’s a modest young man, I think he understands at this stage of his life he’s at the threshold of a fantastic career, but you know the threshold sometimes can be quite a long, large threshold. You don’t just step over it with one simple pace.”

Article continues below

Eze will hope to continue his impressive performances when Crystal Palace take on Southampton in their next Premier League game on Tuesday evening.

The Anglo-Nigerian has featured for the England youth setup but he is still eligible to represent the Nigeria national team.

Crystal Palace have four games left in the Premier League before the end of the season and Eze will hope to help them finish the campaign on a high.