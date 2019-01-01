Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Watch Mohamed Salah and Khama Billiat's Afcon 2019 goals and how Africa reacted

Both Egypt and Zimbabwe had tricky encounters in their respective second group games on Wednesday night

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt booked their place in the knockout stage after beating DR Congo 2-0 at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier in the evening Zimbabwe and Uganda drew 1-1 at the same stadium.  Football fans were excited about the performances of both teams' star players - Khama Billiat and Mohamed Salah.

Billiat enjoyed an eventful game against Uganda, missing an easy opportunity and then scoring one in the 40th minute. He eventually picked up the Man of the Match award. We can watch his goal below, thanks to a Tweet from SuperSport.

Then we see how impressed Africans were with the Kaizer Chiefs star's performance.

Before that we can enjoy the reaction to Mohamed Salah's goal. There is a wonderful video of children celebrating Salah's goal in the stadium, and another on how Salah raised supporter voices in Egypt

Togther with the reactions, there is also a video of the goal thanks to SuperSport's Tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

