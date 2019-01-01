EXTRA TIME: South African football legends tribute to Phil Masinga

The former Leeds United striker succumbed to a long illness, and his passing was made public on Sunday

The social media tributes came pouring in for the last 24 hours and here we highlight the best wishes for the late Phil Masinga.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Masinga was recently hospitalised in December 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa until his health struggles came to an end on the weekend.

He played for the likes of Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL. In Europe Masinga represented Leeds United, St. Gallen in Switzerland, Bari and Salernitana in the Italian Serie A, and then Al-Wahda in Abu Dhabi (Asia). Masinga retired in the year 2002.

A large number of current players, former teammates and clubs paid tribute to Masinga on Twitter.

Side-by-side! I have nothing but fond memories of our time together as Bafana Team mates on and off the field. Thank you for that honour. May your soul Rest In Peace my dear friend. #PhilMasinga #Legend. pic.twitter.com/swXrwTjkyy — Andre Arendse (@TheAndreArendse) January 13, 2019

Sad day for South African football.

A loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play - SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan on passing away of @BafanaBafana legend Phil Masinga — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 13, 2019

R.I.P legend.

The Golden Days.., with coach Clive.



Passion, Commitment and Sheer Love for the Game.

Always inspired ..♥️⚽️👑 pic.twitter.com/RMauMUnSAi — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) January 13, 2019

RIP to one of our Icons. May God be with your family in this time. Your memory will live on 🙏 #RIPChippaMasinga pic.twitter.com/6VRiD1HGFr — Wayne Sandilands (@waynesandilands) January 13, 2019

RIP Phill. A fierce competitor, team mate and friend . True legend of our game. pic.twitter.com/XzExrhzuD5 — Roger De Sa (@RogerDe_Sa) January 14, 2019

It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing. The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/d0H0EO8idl — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 13, 2019

Phil Masinga, gone but never forgotten.

We pay tribute to a true legend of the South African game. https://t.co/QS2Z2d5yOY pic.twitter.com/nawkVO9OR4 — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) January 14, 2019

#RIP Chippa Masinga. Gone too soon. ☹️☹️☹️ — Lance Davids (@lancedavids85) January 13, 2019

We have lost another hero-Phil Masinga just passed away-Rest well Phil..May your soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/DlTNeJXDXw — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) January 13, 2019

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends & family of the legendary Phil Masinga. We'll always remember you with a smile!



RIP Chippa pic.twitter.com/OslkefL93M — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) January 14, 2019

Farewell Chippa Masinga.....

Football will never forget you....#PhilMasinga pic.twitter.com/wG89ShC8Lk — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 13, 2019

#RIPMasinga that goal gave us the ticket to France 98 World Cup. We owe another World Cup qualification to you Phil Masinga...Rest in Peace legend pic.twitter.com/aybcEsQtZz — #Under#construction# (@xolane_ndlovu96) January 13, 2019