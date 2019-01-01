Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Morocco and Senegal's victories in Afcon 2019

After an exciting second day, we turn to Day Three of the Africa Cup of Nations, where a few lessons were learned

The biggest point that many African football fans were making is that the so-called minnows are not easy to beat in this Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco all made heavy weather of beating their opponents Zimbabwe, Burundi and Namibia by a single goal, respectively, during these early days of the competition. Even Madagascar drew 2-2 against Guinea.

Morocco are one of the favourites in Afcon 2019, and very few neutrals expected Namibia to pose a threat to the North African giants.

The Southern African team were so close, as Morocco needed an 89th-minute own goal to win the match 1-0. It was Namibia's forward Litamunua Keimuine who unfortunately saw his touch beat his own keeper Lloyd Kazapua to wrap up the gift for Morocco.

We can read how impressed football supporters were with the inexperienced nations in the Tweets below.

Readers can scroll down for our reactions from the Senegal v Tanzania match.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then Africa tuned in to one of the most eagerly awaited team's to watch in the Afcon, Senegal.

From the videos below you can watch how CNN discussed whether Egypt or Senegal are the favourites to lift the crown. That got us warmed up for this fixture.

There were a number of interesting videos locally produced in Africa, like a Senegal fan whose team doesn't win when he wears their shirt. We see a number of Senegal supporters waving flags back home. Then we watch the fans arriving at the stadium and impressing neutrals with their passion.

We can't forget Tanzania, as we also take a look at their excited fans arriving at the 30 June Stadium for a unique Afcon experience in Egypt.

Then it was down to business. This was one game where the favourites didn't disappoint and totally outplayed the opposition. Some fans felt that Senegal didn't need to play with a goalkeeper. Keite Balde Diao (28th minute) and Krepin Diatta (64th minute) scored the goals in Senegal's easy 2-0 victory.

The only complaint from the supporters is that they should've scored more goals. However we were reminded in the end, that this is Senegal without the suspended Liverpool star, Sadio Mane.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

