EXTRA TIME: Emmanuel Emenike set to open astonishing residence in Owerri

The former Fenerbahce star is ready to kick-off the new year in grand style

Emmanuel Emenike has revealed plans to open his newly completed residence located in his hometown in Imo State on Friday.

The edifice has a bridge that links to the garage located at the top of the building and also a mini-football field by the entrance.

The state-of-the-art design further proves Emenike's taste for luxury after he revealed the architectural plan of his hospital project last year.

The attacker last featured for Olympiacos and remains without a club after an unproductive loan spell with Las Palmas in the second half of last season.