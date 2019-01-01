EXTRA TIME: Africa reacts to Salah's free-kick, DR Congo's lifeline and Zimbabwe thrashing

We witnessed the first matchday of action where group fixtures were concluded, and the entertainment was better than Saturday's games

The Warriors were expected to impress the continent at the (Afcon) in .

However, they will return to Zimbabwe in last position in their group, embarrassed by their 4-0 defeat against DR Congo on Sunday night.

When DRC lost to and , not many gave them a chance to survive in the tournament. This four goal difference will help them in their attempt to squeeze into one of the best third-place positions.

We can read how African football followers reacted to Zimbabwe's lesson and praised DR Congo.

Elsewhere, Egypt impressively beat Uganda 2-0. Ahmed Elmohamady wrapped up proceedings with the second goal deep in injury time in the first half.

All the talk was about the 36th-minute goal by star Mohamed Salah. You can follow all the reaction to the "Egyptian King's" goal here.

All the best to the Zimbabwe Warriors as they go into battle against DRC today.

Ane bhora ndiye anomakwa#BandreVanhu pic.twitter.com/AmkbM0Rr2b — Alick Macheso (@alickmacheso3) June 30, 2019

Mo Salah is too good here amust say!!! — ThelostbrazilianMoshe (@DaLostBrazilian) June 30, 2019

#UGAEGY

Mo Salah : 2 Goals 0 Assists

Olunga : 2 Goals 0 Assists



GOATS🔥 pic.twitter.com/so8URSmDGB — Dennis Kalstrom ™ (@ItsReed34) June 30, 2019

Salah when he goes on international duty pic.twitter.com/vEAyygNjIH — Starboy⭐ (@ftblTobi) June 30, 2019

Salah is important in any team, Salah develops from the past deserves support and pride, I do not know why some hate it .. Its potential high quality and important, can solve the game in one touch .. I hope to continue in Liverpool and become a legend of this club..#_salah pic.twitter.com/qLj77rRbi9 — steven (@liverbobby) June 30, 2019

Mohamed Salah's last 8 games for Egypt: 8 Goals & 4 Assists 🇪🇬 👑 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yFX2YvdweB — 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) June 30, 2019

Mohamed Salah can take free kicks 🇪🇬 👑 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 30, 2019

Without a doubt, the story of the #AFCON2019 so far, Madagascar beating 🇳🇬 2-0 to top Group with 7pts. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, in their first ever #AFCON . This is football! @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/tGAbC1gxfS — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) June 30, 2019

Britt Assombalonga has just scored his first ever international goal and DRC's fourth goal in this thrashing against Zimbabwe



His father, Fedor, a former Congolese international, broke down and started crying for a minute after the goal



Touching moment at the #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mZvcbKa6Lj — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) June 30, 2019

4 goals ensure the biggest result in the tournament for RD Congo against Zimbabwe...



📸 Full match album here: https://t.co/DYu93rt9O6 #ZIMCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lOHvS4jAs6 — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019

I think the players can be proud for getting to Egypt. For Zimbabwe to do it for the second time in a row is an achievement in itself. There will be a lot of noise from the sidelines but let’s build on this instead of seek to blame. Well done boys🇿🇼 #Warriors — Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) June 30, 2019

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 trying to be in the 2nd place #ZIMDRC pic.twitter.com/VNOOk1CwpL — Mdue Ashley (@AnonymousGods23) June 30, 2019

Warriors sing and dance as they arrive at 30 June stadium in Cairo for the decisive AFCON group A encounter against the of DRC pic.twitter.com/n4ZPCdlbcM — Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) June 30, 2019

Congo is beating Zimbabwe for drawing with Uganda😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TzPO9HkYry — Émmanuel Tyan Ökucu🇺🇬 (@TyanOkucu) June 30, 2019

Our brothers in DRC are doing the most to keep their East African community application on the desk;; they are two up against Zimbabwe. #UGAEGY — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) June 30, 2019

DR Congo vs Zimbabwe fan of the match pic.twitter.com/LzMCIyxkS9 — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) June 30, 2019

Somewhere in Zimbabwe, my people goin to bed with shoes on.

Shuwa maixpecta kudya full grown countries, mukutadza kungodya chingwa zvacho. #GoWorryUsGo pic.twitter.com/5GP2tqVDEJ — TheStreetGospel (@ghadTanaka) June 30, 2019

How Zimbabwe people are watching the match 😂😂#DRCZIM pic.twitter.com/PNhH7qZJC5 — Mutega Alvin🇺🇬🇺🇦 (@_alvin_the_don) June 30, 2019