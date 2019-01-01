Explained: How & why Liverpool will play Club World Cup & Carabao Cup games back-to-back

The Reds face quite a conundrum with their insanely busy fixture schedule – so how will Jurgen Klopp's side play both of these games?

played a 5-5 thriller against in the round of 16 that ensured their progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, but victory only led to complications.

With the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup scheduled to be played the week of December 16, it would clash with Liverpool's involvement in the Club World Cup in , which takes place the same week.

Jurgen Klopp had previously criticised the congested fixture scheduling, stating: "I am not moaning, I am describing the situation.

"Nobody sits around a table and discusses it. Everybody is just so happy to have a new competition here and there.”

So how do Liverpool plan on playing both games? Goal takes a look.

How will Liverpool play their consecutive Club World Cup & Carabao Cup games?

Klopp threatened to pull out of the Carabao Cup should the EFL fail to provide for sufficient alternative dates for the fixtures, but in the end, Liverpool agreed to play both matches on the original dates by selecting two different squads.

This means that the Reds will likely field a weakened second-string side for the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at on December 17, while the first-team travel to for the Club World Cup for a game 24 hours later on December 18.

Klopp had already fielded an exceedingly inexperienced side that claimed victory in the round of 16 tie against Arsenal, and could be prepared to name a similarly young side against Aston Villa.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, then, and Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane would play the game in Qatar.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm our Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday December 17, 2019.

"As a result, we will be utilising two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor.

"We would like to thank the EFL for their efforts to accommodate us and we can confirm alternative dates were discussed, but ultimately none were considered suitable without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff."

Finding an alternative date for the Carabao Cup fixture in late December of early January was impossible due to the busy festive schedule that English clubs usually face during the holiday period, despite a winter break set to be introduced for the first time this season.

There are no official details yet, though, on which Liverpool players will be playing which games, though information will be released in the lead-up to the match.

Liverpool have also not released details on whether or not Klopp will be around to coach both games, or if he will delegate managing duties to one of his coaching team for either the Aston Villa clash or Club World Cup tie.

The first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals will take place the week beginning January 6, 2020.

