Ex-Man Utd prodigy Ravel Morrison was a target for A-League clubs

The English talent was a chance to head Down Under but decided to return to the Premier League

Former talent Ravel Morrison was discussed as an option by A-League clubs after the midfielder spoke to Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre about his future.

Morrison, 26, who was once described by legendary Red Devils coach Sir Alex Ferguson as the best 14-year-old he had ever seen, joined Premier League new boys last month in a bid to reignite a career that has failed to take off.

But it could have been that Morrison chose to rejuvenate himself, with Fox Sports journalist Daniel Garb revealing the former wonderkid was talked about by A-League clubs after the Le Fondre chat.

"[Morrison] was discussed by A-League clubs," Garb told the Fox Football Podcast.

"He knows Adam Le Fondre and he was talking to him when he didn't have a club. Adam was saying, 'listen mate, if you're up for it, this would be great for you and you would be great for it - but you have got to be up for it'.

Garb added: "I think there is natural concerns about whether he would come here for a holiday or come here and actually work hard."

A talented attacking midfielder, Morrison failed to establish himself at Manchester United between 2009-12 before earning a chance at .

The move to London didn't work out and featured loan spells with , and , before he made the surprise transfer to club .

Again the under-21 international struggled to make an impression on the first team in Rome and he secured a move to Swedish side Ostersund.

Article continues below

He pledged his international allegiance to Jamaica last year and was invited to a training camp, but was surprisingly left out of the Reggae Boys 2019 Gold Cup squad.

Promoted side Sheffield have taken a punt on Morrison this season, who impressed in a recent 3-0 friendly victory against Hallam F.C, and they will be keen for the talented playmaker to make an instant impact on their first team.

Morrison will be in the frame to make his Sheffield competitive debut during their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Sunday [AEST].