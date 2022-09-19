Ex-England manager Capello eager to test Three Lions' World Cup theory

Former England coach Fabio Capello claimed the Three Lions are better during the club season than they are in the summer.

Capello managed Three Lions for more than four years

Has been impressed by Gareth Southgate's leadership

Feels World Cup timing could help team

WHAT HAPPENED? Capello's name might not be one fondly remembered by England supporters, as he only managed to reach the last 16 when he led the Three Lions at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. But the manager has good things to say about the team and expressed optimism ahead of the 2022 tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: “I’m really interested to see who comes out on top at the World Cup in Qatar," the 76-year-old told Sky Sports. "As a former England coach when I coached the team in September, October and November, we were ready to face the best sides in the world. In March and April, it was so-so because the physical level was dropping and we then found it very tough in June.

"I want to test my theory that England are a great side in this period of the year, so besides having talented players and a top coach, can they be really competitive and win a major tournament such as the World Cup?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gareth Southgate's side are considered by many as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Brazil, France, Argentina and Spain are among the other nations fancied to win.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The credentials of Southgate and his players will be tested for a final time before the World Cup over the next couple of weeks. England face Italy and Germany in Nations League fixtures on Friday, September 23, and Monday, September 26, respectively.