Ex-Chelsea & Arsenal winger Willian joins Fulham on free transfer

Willian has joined Fulham on a free transfer after leaving Corinthians earlier this month.

Willian signs one-year contract

Won Premier League twice with Chelsea

Left Arsenal after just one season

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has joined Fulham as the Cottagers look to maintain their Premier League status this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fulham have now completed 11 summer signings after also announcing the arrival of Layvin Kurzawa on loan from PSG earlier Thursday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Willian won two Premier League titles with Chelsea as well as the FA Cup and Europa League. Marco Silva will be hoping the Brazilian can bring this experience to his side and help them avoid the drop.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be back in the Premier League. Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I can't wait to get started.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAN? Willian could be in line to make his debut for Fulham against Tottenham on September 3. Fans of his previous two clubs will be hoping he can make a big impact against one of their bitter rivals.