Ex-Arsenal star Ozil stretchered off injured during latest Fenerbahce outing

The midfielder was unable to complete a Super Lig clash against Antalyaspor after going over on his ankle in the second half

Ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was stretchered off injured during his latest outing for Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Ozil had to be helped off the pitch early in the second half of a 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor, sparking fears he could now be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old went down awkwardly on his ankle following a challenge from opposition forward Fredy and was unable to continue thereafter, compounding what has so far been a frustrating start to his Fenerbahce career.

How many games could Ozil miss?

Ozil will have to be evaluated by the club's medical staff before a firm timeframe can be given on his recovery, but he could now be a doubt for a Super Lig meeting with Konyaspor on Monday.

Fenerbahce are also due to play Genclerbirligi and arch-rivals Besiktas before the end of the month as they continue to chase down their first domestic crown since 2013-14.

Supporters will hope that Ozil can get back on the pitch in time for both fixtures, with it possible he could only be out for a few days if turns out he has only suffered a light ankle sprain.

How has Ozil performed for Fenerbahce since leaving Arsenal?

Arsenal agreed to terminate Ozil's contract at Emirates Stadium in January after he was deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Mikel Arteta.

The former Germany international subsequently signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Fenerbahce, which was initially seen as a major coup for the Turkish club, but he has been unable to hit the ground running at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Ozil has already appeared in seven games across all competitions for Erol Bulut's side, but has yet to record a single goal or assist, and he blew a great chance to open his account against Antalyaspor.

The playmaker looked certain to score after receiving a pass in acres of space in the penalty area just before the interval, but rushed his shot and dragged the ball wide of the near post, much to the dismay of the Fenerbahce coaching staff watching on from the dugout.

The bigger picture

Ozil had gone over nine months without playing a competitive game before his arrival at Fenerbahce, meaning it was always likely to take time for him to rediscover his best form.

However, the one-time Arsenal talisman has endured his fair share of struggles with injury in the past, and the Turkish club will have to manage his latest issue carefully in order to avoid losing him for a significant period of time.

