'Everyone wants us to suffer'- Mabil vents Socceroos frustrations

The Australian attacker felt everything went against the green and gold in their Asian Cup opener

Awer Mabil believes the Socceroos were dealt a bad hand against Jordan as they suffered a surprise 1-0 loss in their Asian Cup opener.

Australia dominated possession but struggled to carve out any clear chances with Mabil hitting the post late in the second-half.

Just prior to half-time, the Socceroos were denied what appeared to be a penalty for handball and Mabil lamented his side's poor fortune throughout the match.

"Today we at least deserve a draw,” Mabil said post-game.

"The handball in the penalty box, so sometimes we have to understand that some things won’t go our way because people don’t want the best for us.

"Everyone wants us to suffer. But we’re going to take that and turn it into our strength.

“Referees, everything is against us. We just have to accept it and build on from it.

“From our point of view, we deserve at least a draw even though it wasn’t our best game.

“We had more chances and of course there’s some things that you cannot control, it’s in the referee hands.

“That penalty will change the game and we will go on and destroy them but we just have to pick ourselves up and use this as motivation."

Australia must pick themselves up quickly with a crucial clash against Palestine now awaiting them on January 11.