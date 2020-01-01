'Everyone can celebrate except us' - Klopp urges focus as Liverpool take latest step towards title

Reds supporters proclaimed their side will win the league from the stands on Sunday - and while the manager remains wary, it is music to his ears

manager Jurgen Klopp is happy to hear the Anfield faithful celebrate the Premier League title a little prematurely - as long as his players do not follow suit.

The Reds took another big step towards their first top-flight triumph since 1990 with a 2-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored in each half for the hosts, who could have won by an even greater margin were it not for two disallowed strikes as well as a string of fine saves from United's David de Gea in goal.

The win leaves Liverpool no less than 16 points clear of at the summit, a margin that could theoretically become even greater should the Merseysiders win or draw their game in hand against West Ham at the end of January.

And having waited the best part of 30 years for the title, Liverpool fans are in no mood to wait any longer.

"We're gonna win the league" could be heard from the Anfield stands on Sunday as the Reds took a crucial victory, and Klopp for one will not stop them singing.

"They can sing that, they have sung that a couple of times in the past I think," the German told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"l have no problem with that. Everyone should celebrate the situation, apart from us. Nothing has changed, we have the same situation plus three points.

"I will tell you immediately the moment if it feels different, at the moment it doesn't."

While he will not be taking anything for granted in the title race, Klopp could not hide his delight with what he saw against United, the only side who have taken points off Liverpool in this year's Premier League campaign thanks to a 1-1 draw October.

"What a performance against an opponent with the quality of United, and the set up of United," he added.

"[United manager] Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] will say the same, they wanted to annoy us, distract our game, defend and counter-attack. They had moments when they played football but not too often, the other moments it was difficult to create chances, but the manner we created chances was exceptional.

"I have no idea whether we will be caught or not, I don't care. First and foremost it's the Premier League. We play on Thursday, it's our next exceptional challenge. I don't have enough space in my brain to contemplate anything else."