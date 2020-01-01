Everyone at Spurs fully backing 'special' Mourinho – Sanchez

The former Ajax man says that the Portuguese is brilliant to work under, though he did note that Spurs' performances have been below par

defender Davinson Sanchez has claimed that everyone at the club is pulling in the same direction under manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese arrived at the north London side last autumn after a poor start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino, but despite a lowly league position hopes were high of a dramatic resurgence under the experienced coach, particularly as Spurs had performed so strongly in the league in previous years.

While there has been an upturn of form under Mourinho, Tottenham still lie eighth in the table, well below the standards they have set in recent seasons, while a humbling 4-0 aggregate loss to did little to suggest that they are close to getting back to their very best.

Nevertheless, the international centre-back says that all the players are content with how things are panning out currently.

Asked by Sky Sports about the experience of working under the former , and boss, he replied: “It's special. Everyone wants to learn from him and improve, even the more experienced players like Hugo Lloris, who is a World Cup winner.

“We know the gaffer is a very good person, always there asking about your family and everything. We, as a team, are very, very excited to keep improving under him.”

He admitted, however, that as a collective that things should be going more smoothly.

“I think everyone knows as a team we expect to do better,” the 23-year-old added.

“The Premier League is always hard but we need to improve, that's why we put so much work in every day. We'll see what's going to happen but looking back we can't play like we were doing before.

“We have to do better if we are going to finish in the position that we want.”

As yet, there is no official confirmation when – or even if – the Premier League season may finish, though on Monday clubs will hold a vote to determine whether they can ramp up their training as the first stage to a potential return to action.

It is hoped that there may be matches in June, albeit behind closed doors.