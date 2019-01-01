'Everybody can miss' - Rashford backs Pogba after 'simple' decision to hand penalty to midfielder

The Manchester United forward defended his team-mate despite criticism for his miss from the spot

Marcus Rashford says that he has no issues with Paul Pogba's penalty on Monday despite the Frenchman missing from the spot as dropped points.

The Red Devils were forced to settle for a draw with on Monday at the Molineux Stadium, with Anthony Martial and Ruben Neves scoring in either half of the teams' second Premier League match of the season.

But Manchester United could have seized the lead in the second half through Pogba, who fired his spot-kick into a diving Rui Patricio as the World Cup winner opted for power over placement.

Patricio's save was enough to seal a tough point for Wolves while earning Pogba plenty of criticism for missing his fourth penalty of the calendar year.

Following the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated that both Pogba and Rashford have been designated as penalty takers, and the latter says he has no problem with conceding Monday's spot-kick to the former despite the miss.

"Paul wanted to take it. It’s that simple. Everybody can miss a penalty," Rashford told Sky Sports.

"He’s scored countless penalties for us and throughout his career. It’s normal to miss one. We forget about that now.

"We go again in the next game and if we play how we played today, with a bit more urgency, we’ll be fine."

He added: "It’s simple. If you want to take it, you take it. I took one last week so for me it’s no problem for him to take one this week. It’s unfortunate that he didn’t score but it’s football."

Pogba's decision to take the penalty was criticised by former Manchester United star Gary Neville, who said that he was "fuming" when he saw the midfielder step up to the spot .

But Rashford backed his team-mate and said that both he and Pogba are confident from the spot, and that whoever takes the next one will have plenty of belief when the situation arises once again.

"The confidence that you’re going to score the goal is always the same. And so it should be," he said.

Article continues below

"We practice pretty much all week and we score the majority of the time so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have the confidence to take the penalty.

"Like I say, it’s unfortunate we didn’t score it but it’s not on him it’s as a team. We take that forward into the next game."

Next up for Manchester United is a clash with at Old Trafford on Saturday.