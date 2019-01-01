'Every team needs a Mikel' - QPR boss Steve McClaren impressed with Middlesbrough star

The Super Eagles skipper continued his fine showings for Boro with a stellar performance in Saturday's win over QPR

Queens Park manager Steve McClaren has heaped praise on 's John Obi Mikel following his display in 's 2-0 triumph over his side.

Mikel put up a commanding performance on his fifth Championship appearance as goals from Jonathan Howson and Ashley Fletcher sealed victory for the hosts at the Riverside Stadium.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for Middlesbrough since his arrival and has won the hearts of the club faithful who composed a song for him.

McClaren, an ex-Boro gaffer, has also hailed the signing of the Nigeria international who returned to as a free agent in January and highlighted his impact in Tony Pulis' side who are presently fifth in the Championship table.

"I think Mikel has been an excellent signing," McClaren told Teesside Live.

"You always have that one player who gives you stability, control, never gives the ball away.

"They've got one of the best, a winner. He dominates in there, he takes care of the ball.

"Every team needs a Mikel. He's certainly the kind of enforcer in there, defensively and he keeps the ball ticking.

Article continues below

"I've been impressed with him. He's given another edge to Middlesbrough."

Middlesbrough have lost just a game the former midfielder has featured in, winning three and settling for a draw in his five league outings.

The Riverside Stadium outfit will continue their push for an automatic promotion spot with a visit to Athletic on March 2.