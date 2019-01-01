‘Every kid wants to play for Man Utd’ – Wan-Bissaka buying into Solskjaer’s trophy vision

The 21-year-old defender has completed a £50 million transfer to Old Trafford and cannot wait to form part of an exciting project at Old Trafford

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is setting his sights on silverware at , with the £50 million ($63m) signing looking forward to turning out for a club that “every kid wants to play for”.

The Red Devils have made the 21-year-old full-back the latest addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

His arrival, coupled with that of Daniel James earlier in the summer, maintains the shift in focus from United when it comes to recruiting exciting talents with bags of potential.

Wan-Bissaka is hoping to prove himself worthy of such faith, with the youngster relishing the opportunity to represent one of the most decorated sides in world football.

“I am excited to have finally signed for this team,” he told United’s official website.

“Every kid wants to play for a team like this. I am grateful and it is an honour to represent this club.

“I think I will improve every step and learn different things around new team-mates. I think Man United is a big club, a big family, a big fan base, and I think they all stick together and are so tight together.”

Wan-Bissaka spoke at length with Solskjaer before making a move to Old Trafford and is buying into the project being pieced together by United’s manager.

“I have spoken to him and he has told me how he feels about me,” added the Red Devils new boy.

“Ole has reassured me about his plans, what he is going to do with the team. That is something I want to be a part of.

“It was the gaffer’s decision and his plan to rebuild, and to bring the team back to where it is supposed to be. I wanted to be a part of that plan.”

The intention is that fresh faces will help United to offer a positive response to their forgettable 2018-19 campaign, with the club eager to ensure that they do not go three years without a trophy.

Wan-Bissaka said when quizzed on his message for an expected fan base: “I just want to say thanks for welcoming me to this amazing club, I can’t wait to see you and get started.

“I think it is an honour to represent this club and I can’t wait to engage with the fans. I have seen the support they give in every game.

“This club is known for winning trophies and I want to be a part of that, to win my first.

“I can see that the fan base is huge and they support the team through thick and thin. I am going to give everything for the club and for the fantastic fans and I can’t wait to get started.”