Mikel Arteta says each game is like a "rollercoaster" for Arsenal as they step up their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Gunners beat Watford 3-2 on Sunday to move into the Champions League places, overtaking Manchester United in fourth ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Arteta's men are now on a four-game winning run in the English top-flight, and while Arteta is happy to see their performances improve, he acknowledges there is still a long way to go before they can book their place in Europe.

"We are getting better and better, the understanding between the players is getting better and we should have scored more today," he said to BBC Sport.

"I see how willing [the players] are every day to train and improve. I think they are enjoying playing together and when some days, it is not your best day, you somehow manage to win and that is important.

"We have to be very honest with ourselves and our defensive structure was not good enough today. We allowed some chances and it is something we will work on."

Asked about his side's hopes of finishing in the top four, Arteta added: "We are there now and we'll go game by game. Every game is a rollercoaster, we have three big games coming up in a week."

Arsenal will take on Leicester in north London next Sunday before hosting Liverpool three days later.

Then, a trip to Aston Villa awaits Arteta's team on March 19.

