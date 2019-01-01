'Each game is a final' - Klopp excited by crucial period ahead for Liverpool

The German is relishing the prospect of the Premier League title race going right down to the wire, along with another Champions League assault

manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his excitement heading into a crucial period of fixtures for his side in their ongoing bid for silverware.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League by two points ahead of , having played a game more than the reigning champions.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of the , with a two-legged tie against up next.

Liverpool reached the final of the competition last season, only to be beaten by , and they will be expected to reach the last four once again this time around.

However, the first item on the agenda for Klopp's side is a home clash with on Sunday, as they resume their title charge after the international break.

The 51-year-old head coach is enthusiastic about the challenge ahead, insisting that 'each game is a final' for his players between now and May.

“It is [exciting], absolutely,” the boss told Liverpool's official website.

“That’s what we were always talking about – a season is like that, you constantly prepare a basis for the final weeks. We are now in the final weeks and there will be no interruption anymore, there will only be game after game after game, and they all are very, very important.

“On the one side, opponents fight for the Champions League spots, and on the other, they will fight [to stay in] the league.

“I think only in the last match, they are not fighting for Champions League and not fighting for staying in the league, but we all see what shape they are in – and they can go to the final, so that’s exciting for them. But these are our opponents.

“Champions League, we don’t have to talk about that because they are all finals, each game is a final. Hopefully, we can stay in that competition for a while.

“We created a wonderful base, now let’s use it.”

Klopp expects to have a full-strength squad at his disposal from Thursday, as he plots another win over Spurs.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley in September and Mauricio Pochettino's men have suffered an alarming dip in form over the last couple of months.

The Reds boss went on to divulge some team news ahead of their latest Premier League clash, revealing Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still recovering from injuries.

“We don’t have all the players who are away, but we have all the other players as well," Klopp added. "Bringing players back, step by step. OK, Shaq and Trent are still doing a bit of rehab, but the others are here and in good shape. Two sessions today and then one session a day.

“All good and we’re really looking to this period now.”