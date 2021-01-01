Everton's Iwobi anticipating intense Merseyside derby against Liverpool

The Toffees visit Jurgen Klopp's men with the aim of bouncing back to winning ways after back-to-back league defeats

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is looking forward to an intense Merseyside derby against Liverpool despite fans’ absence at Anfield on Saturday.

As part of regulations to contain the spread of coronavirus in England, fans have been restricted from entering football stadiums since last year but the Nigeria star disclosed how the Merseyside rivalry is in the city of Liverpool.

Iwobi said the atmosphere at Anfield is similar to having fans present and it can help Carlo Ancelotti’s side who are looking to end their three-game winless run in the Premier League.

Iwobi told BBC Sport Africa: “With the way Anfield is set up, it is almost like the fans are on the pitch so it may be a little bit of advantage for us but like I said, it is the Merseyside derby and both teams are going to be up for the game.

“I have not been able to go into town because of the coronavirus but I have seen red and blue cars I know what is what. Like when I go towards the stadium for games, I see red flags on houses, cars.”

Earlier this campaign, Iwobi was drafted to the right-back position due to injury crisis in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

The 24-year-old produced some fine displays in the defensive position and he attributed his early development in Arsenal academy for his quick adaption to the switch.

“Obviously growing up in the Arsenal system, I played in numerous positions so for me to play as right-back," he continued.

"I was not really lost as people would have thought, it was not really difficult for me to adjust. With Carlo Ancelotti, I've improved a bit more… if I beat a man I’m able to create chances for my teammates. That's what he wants me to do a bit more.”

Iwobi has featured in 20 Premier League matches this term and he has two assists and a goal for the Toffees who sit seventh in the league table.