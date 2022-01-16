Everton sack Benitez as 2-1 defeat at Norwich proves to be final straw

Everton have sacked head coach Rafael Benitez in the wake of their 2-1 loss at Norwich on Saturday.

Benitez was initially drafted in to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the Goodison Park hot seat back in June, despite having previously managed Everton's arch-rivals Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.

The Toffees began the 2021-22 campaign strongly under the Spaniard but quickly lost form amid the loss of a number of key players to injuries and positive Covid-19 tests, with a 2-1 loss to relegation battling Norwich proving to be the last straw for an expectant board.

What's been said?

The club have confirmed Benitez's exit in an official statement, which reads: "Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager.

"Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

"An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course."

