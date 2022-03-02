Everton left-back Mykolenko calls out 'sh*thead' Russian footballers for staying silent amid Ukraine invasion

Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has called out "sh*thead" Russian footballers, criticising those that have stayed silent amid their country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Mykolenko, who represents Ukraine at international level, moved to Everton from Dynamo Kiev in January and made headlines after embracing his compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko before the Toffees' defeat to Manchester City on February 26.

The football community in England has united to pledge their support towards Ukraine as Russian military forces continue to invade the country, but Mykolenko feels Russian stars have been inexcusably quiet.

What's been said?

The 22-year-old has taken to social media to launch a foul-mouthed rant against the Russian football team, who have been suspended from competing by FIFA and UEFA due to the crisis in Ukraine.

In a post that tagged Russian player Artem Dzyuba, Mykolenko wrote: "Whilst you remain silent, b*itch, along with your sh*thead football teammates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine.

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

Everton told they should be 'cutting ties' with Usmanov

Everton's links with Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov have come under scrutiny since the invasion of Ukraine, with the 68-year-old seeing his assets frozen by The European Council.

Usmanov is not officially part of the day-to-day running of the Toffees, but his private Russian holding company USM sponsors the club's training ground.

Megafon, another of Usmanov's firms, is the main shirt sponsor of the Everton women's team, and Labour MP Chris Bryant has urged the club to distance itself from him.

"Alisher Usmanov has already been sanctioned by the EU but not yet by the UK," Bryant said in the House of Commons. "But I suspect he will be pretty soon on a UK list and Everton should certainly be cutting ties with him already."

