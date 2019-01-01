Live Scores
Everton midfielder Gueye wishes Niasse goodluck after Cardiff City move

Getty Images
The 28-year-old departed the Goodison Park outfit for life with the Bluebirds having fallen in favour with Marco Silva

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has wished Oumar Niasse goodluck after completing Cardiff City loan move.

On Friday, the Senegal international sealed the deal with the Bluebirds in a bid to earn playing time having failed to get regular paying time under Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

This season, the former Lokomotiv Moscow striker has only made seven appearances in all competitions, starting only once.

And after the successful transfer, the 29-year-old midfielder has taken to the social media to wish his compatriot all the best.

“Good luck my bro,” Gueye tweeted.

Niasse could make his debut when Cardiff City travel to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League game.

 

